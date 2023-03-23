USA's first hijab-wearing judge takes office

Nadia Kahf, who was nominated to the State Supreme Court by the State Governor in the US state of New Jersey, took office as the first hijab-wearing judge in her country. Nadia Kahf, who immigrated to the USA from Syria with her family at the age of 2, became a judge after the Governor of New Jersey nominated her.

WHO IS NADIA KAHF?

In the US state of New Jersey, the country's first headscarf-wearing judge took office. Nadia Kahf, who settled in the USA from Syria at the age of 2, became a judge after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy nominated her.

The first hijab-wearing judge of the USA took office by pressing the Qur'an

Lawyer Nadia Kahf took an oath by touching the Qur'an, which she inherited from her grandmother after her appointment. "I am very happy and also very honored," said Kahf, 50, who will serve in Passaic County.

Serving as the head of the New Jersey branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization since 2003, Kahf focused on immigration cases while specializing in family law in her own law firm.

Kahf also serves as president of the Passaic County Islamic Center, one of the largest mosques in the state, and as legal counsel for Wafa House, a Clifton-based nonprofit domestic violence and social services organization.

Kahf became the first state judge to wear a headscarf, but not the first Muslim judge. Sharifa Salaam serves as Supreme Court justices in Essex and Kalimah Ahmad in Hudson. Hany Mawla, a former Supreme Court Justice who also serves as Judge Sohail Mohammed Passaic, is currently head of the Appeals Division.

