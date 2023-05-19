Why was the Walt Disney project cancelled?

Walt Disney, one of the world's largest companies in the entertainment industry, has reportedly canceled the $1 billion expansion project at the theme park in Florida, USA.

WHY CANCELED THE WALT DISNEY PROJECT?

Josh D'Amaro, the theme parks manager of Walt Disney company, announced in an email to his employees that the $1 billion 60-acre expansion project at the Disney theme park in Orlando, Florida has been canceled due to changing economic factors.

In the statement of the Walt Disney company, it was noted that the project was canceled due to developments such as Disney's decision to manage the theme park by a board of directors appointed by the governor, citing the law that terminated the special management privilege of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney CEO Bob Iger asked if the state wanted them to create more jobs, invest and pay taxes.

The expansion project in the theme park was expected to provide additional employment for 2,000 people in the region.

The autonomy of the Disney parks was terminated

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law, which terminated the special management privilege of Walt Disney World, the famous entertainment center in the state, by signing in February.

At the signing ceremony in Lake Buena Vista, DeSantis said, "Today, corporate monarchy finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day." he had spoken.

Stating that Disney World has "enjoyed privileges that no company or individual in the state of Florida has had since the 1960s," DeSantis said, "They had exemptions from the laws that everyone had to obey. They were able to receive large amounts of help without paying their fair share of taxes. We believe this is not true." he said.

DeSantis noted that Walt Disney World would now be treated the same as other similar theme parks in the state.

The new law requires DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services the Disney district provides at its theme park properties in Florida.

The tension between DeSantis, who is shown as one of the strongest candidates of the Republican party for the 2024 Presidential elections, and the Walt Disney company, was reflected in the news last year.

In the news in the US media, there were comments that the company broke up with the Republican administration of the state after the company criticized the LGBT policies in the state and supported the Democrats.

Florida's predominantly Republican legislature also passed a bill in April 2022 that would revoke Walt Disney World's special management privilege.

The law takes Walt Disney World's sole planning authority for the area where the tourist attraction is located, and also obliges the company to pay more taxes in the state.

The Walt Disney World entertainment center, which was established in the 1960s on an area of 27,000 acres known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, with the privileges granted to them in the planning and development of the land, has approximately 60,000 employees.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 19 Mayıs 2023, 17:39