Border violation accusation from India to China

India's defense minister accused China of eroding "the entire foundation" of ties between the two countries by violating bilateral agreements;

India's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and had "candid talks about developments and bilateral relations in the India-China border regions".

Singh told Li that "the development of relations between India and China is based on peace and tranquility prevailing at the borders," and that all border issues should be resolved in accordance with existing agreements and commitments.

There was no immediate comment from China on the talks.

India says the deployment of large numbers of Chinese troops, their aggressive behavior and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo on the border violate agreements between countries. Singh said the violations "eroded the entire foundation of bilateral relations".

Three years ago, 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese were killed in the conflict in the Ladakh region. It has turned into a longstanding standoff in the rugged mountainous region, where both sides have deployed tens of thousands of military personnel supported by artillery, tanks and warplanes.

Days before Li's visit, senior Indian and Chinese military commanders held an 18th round of talks to ensure the withdrawal of troops from the tense areas.

Both India and China have withdrawn their troops from Pangong Tso, Gogra and some areas on the north and south coasts of the Galwan Valley, but they continue to have extra troops as part of the multi-layered deployment.

A Line of De facto Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to the eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, over which China claims. India and China fought over their borders in 1962.

Defense Minister Li is visiting New Delhi to attend a meeting of defense chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday. The group consists of China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 27 Nisan 2023, 22:03