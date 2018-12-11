China bans many iPhone models

The iPhone may have hit a roadblock in China as Apple continues its legal fight with Qualcomm.

A Chinese court has ordered that four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries must immediately stop the "importation, sale and offers for sale in China of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X," Qualcomm said Monday in a statement. The court granted Qualcomm's request for preliminary injunctions against the Apple subsidiaries related to two of the chipmaker's patents, according to the statement.

Apple said it will continue selling all iPhone models in China.

"Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," Apple said in a statement.

"All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts."