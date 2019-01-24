China puts weight behind Maduro of Venezuela

China on Thursday said it supports "efforts" of Venezuelan government to secure its national sovereignty, media reports said.

The statement came a day after the U.S. recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of the country marking the most significant escalation in the ongoing feud between Washington and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

“China always maintains the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, opposing external intervention in Venezuelan domestic affairs and calling for international society to create good conditions,” ECNS news quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying.

The official said that China supports “efforts made by the Venezuelan government for national sovereignty, independence and stability.”

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Several South American countries, Russia and Turkey have also expressed solidarity with Maduro.

Last Mod: 24 Ocak 2019, 20:55