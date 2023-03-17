Fire at Russian security service building

Blaze at Federal Security Service building in Rostov has been extinguished, reports local media

One person was killed and two others injured in a blaze at a building used by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the southern Rostov region on Thursday.

Fuel and lubricants stored in a repair workshop in the building caught fire at around 12.20 p.m. (0920GMT), the FSB told Russian news agency TASS.

That “caused an explosion and partially destroyed the building,” the report said.

The fire engulfed “an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet),” according to TASS, but it posed no threat to other nearby buildings.

The blaze was doused and debris removal has started, the report added.