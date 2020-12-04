Floods in Malaysia displace more than 3,000 people

Terengganu and Kelantan are among the worst flood-hit states.

"Until Friday morning, as many as 2,802 people from 781 families have been evacuated," the Terengganu Disaster Management Agency said.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Terengganu indicated that the water of Marang River and Nerus River have exceeded the danger level of 2.83 meters and 21.50 meters, respectively.

Meanwhile, some 283 people from 75 families have also been evacuated from Kelantan.

All evacuees have been accommodated in temporary shelters.

Floods have also hit Pahang and Perak states.

