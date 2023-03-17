ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for his actions in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In its first arrest warrant for Ukraine, the ICC demanded that Putin be arrested on suspicion of illegally transferring many children, mainly children, from Ukrainian territory to Russia.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for the Russian Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, Maria Lvova-Belova, on the same charges.

FIRST EXPLANATION FROM RUSSIA: MEANINGFUL

Russia said the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for Russian President Vladimir Putin was meaningless.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on the Telegram channel, "The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view."

Zaharova argued that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and therefore the provision is not valid.

UKRAINE HAPPY

Top Ukrainian officials congratulated the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant for Russian leader Putin.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said the ICC's decision accusing Putin of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine is "historic for Ukraine and the entire international legal system".

Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak also stated that issuing the search warrant was "just the beginning".