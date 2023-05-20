Intimidation from Quad countries to China

The Quadruple Security Dialogue "Quad" countries, the United States, Australia, Japan and India, have pledged to create a "zone free from intimidation and oppression".

Commitment to "zone free from intimidation and oppression" from Quad leaders meeting in Hiroshima

The G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan continues on its second day. At the margin of the summit, the leaders of the Quad countries met.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his speech here, Kishida stated that the security environment in the region has become more serious and said, "The international order based on the rule of law is under threat." said.

Biden said the Quad mission, which he described as "advancing the vision of a free, open, secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific", demonstrates the capacity of democracies.

Albanese added: "Through Quad's positive, practical agenda, we are taking action to address common challenges." used the phrase.

Indian leader Modi stated that the Quad group is a platform established for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and expressed that his country wants to host the 2024 summit.

North Korea's trials condemned

In a joint statement, the leaders, noting their willingness to jointly tackle the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, pledged to create a "zone free from intimidation and oppression."

The leaders reaffirmed that they will oppose any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and the Indo-Pacific through coercion and force.

Emphasizing "a region where no country is dominated and no country is dominated" in the statement, the leaders drew attention to the importance of acting together in times of uncertainty and opportunity.

"We remain committed to meeting our region's challenges and remain clear in our vision of a stable, prosperous, inclusive, free and open Indo-Pacific," the leaders said in a statement. used the phrase.

Condemning the threatening missile tests of North Korea in the region, the statement called on this country to avoid further provocation and engage in concrete dialogue.

In the statement, it was stated that the commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was confirmed in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Quad leaders meet face-to-face for the third time

The meeting, which brought together the leaders of four countries, was recorded as the third face-to-face meeting of the Quad leaders so far.

The dialogue forum Quad, launched in 2007 between the USA, Australia, India and Japan, was transformed into a "quad alliance" in 2017.