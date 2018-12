The school was opened by Tarek Shawki, Egypt’s Minister of Education; Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment; Alaa Abdel-Halim, Qalyubiya Governor; and Japan’s Ambassador to Egypt Masaki Noke.

Established on an area of 2,000 square meters, the new school includes 22 classes for kindergarten and primary education and 1,500 sq.m of playgrounds.

It was built by the engineering authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces at the cost of EGP30 million.