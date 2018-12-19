Pakistan plans visa facilities for 55 countries

Pakistan plans to grant visa-free travel or visa on arrival facilities to 55 countries in an effort to boost tourism to the country, a top official said Tuesday.

Speaking to local media in the capital, Islamabad, Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on commerce, said a policy has been formulated and will be presented to Khan in January.

He recalled that Pakistan had implemented visa on arrival services for 24 countries in January, including the U.S. and UK.

Dawood said the government is ready to take any steps to improve tourism to the country.