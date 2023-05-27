The world speaks of the government official who emptied the dam for the phone in India

According to BBC, Rajesh Vishwas from the Chhattisgarh state in India took action to retrieve his phone, which fell into the Kherkatta Dam while taking a selfie.

After initially seeking the help of divers in the area to find his $1200 phone, Vishwas activated a diesel-powered water pump that he had paid for.

The water pump, operated to recover the phone, emptied 2 million liters of water from the dam in 3 days.

Following the incident, Vishwas faced an investigation for abuse of power and claimed that his phone contained classified government documents.

Vishwas alleged that he obtained "verbal permission" from a dam official, who stated that the pumped water would be directed to an irrigation canal in the vicinity for use by farmers.

It was reported that the amount of water emptied was sufficient for a 600-hectare agricultural land.