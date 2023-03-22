Turkey and Malaysia stand in solidarity against Islamophobia

Türkiye and Malaysia will jointly highlight the issue of Islamophobia, said Malaysian prime minister on Wednesday.

Anwar Ibrahim met with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hussein Brahim Taha during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim said on Twitter.

“We talked about various issues including the issue of Palestine, Afghanistan, Islamophobia, the peace negotiation process in southern Thailand and the Philippines as well as several other problems facing Muslims today,” said Brahim.

“In that meeting, I emphasized that Malaysia will find a way with the OIC to deal with the issue of oppression of the people in Palestine,” he added.

As an active member of the OIC, Malaysia will also play a role in dealing with issues faced by Muslims around the world, Brahim said.