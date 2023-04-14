Veteran Muslim scholar Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi, who served as the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, breathed his last on Thursday.

Nadwi who was being unwell for a long time, was brought from Rae Bareli to Lucknow for treatment, where he died at the Nadwa Madrasa in Daliganj.

Rabey Hasani Nadwi was born on 1 October 1929 at Takia Kalan, Raebareli, UP, India in the family of Rasheed Ahmad Hasani. He is a nephew of veteran author and reformer Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi.

Nadwi gained primary education from his family maktab at Raebareli and joined Darul-uloom Nadwatul Ulama for higher studies. He graduated in 1957.

Nadwi became Assistant Professor at Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow in 1952, head of its Arabic Department in 1955, and the Dean of Faculty of Arabic in 1970.

He received an award from Indian Council Uttar Pradesh and a Presidential Award for his contribution to Arabic language and literature.

Nadwi became Vice Chancellor of Nadwatul Ulama in 1993, Chancellor in 2000, and Rector after the death of Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi.

He succeeded Mujahidul Islam Qasmi as the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Who is Rabey Hasani Nadwi?

He has travelled to Japan, Morocco, Malaysia, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Turkey, South Africa and many other Arab, European and African countries. He has published 15 books in Arabic and 12 books in Urdu besides having many unpublished works. He is acclaimed for his scholarship. At present he is President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board from 23rd June, 2002. He hold several positions in different organisations;

* Vice President of the Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, Riyadh (K.S.A.)

* President, Majlis-e-Tehqiqat-o-Nashariyat Islam, Lucknow

* President, Majlis-e-Sahafat-o-Nashariyat, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, Lucknow

* President, Deeni Taleemi Council, Uttar Pradesh

* President, Dar-e-Arfat, Raebareli

* Founder Member, Rabita Aalam-e-Islami, Makka Mukarrmah

* Member, Darul Musannffin, Azamgarh

* Trustee, Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies, Oxford University, U.K.

* Patron, Payam-e-Insaniyat

* Patron, Islamic Fiqh Academy (India)

* President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Patron of many other organisations

* During the Presidency of Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabe Hasani one convention of the Board has been organised at Munger.

* During the Presidency of Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabe Hasani 3 meetings of Executive Committee have been held.