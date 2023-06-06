Who is Rosa Sarlikovna Nurmatova? A putschist in Kyrgyzstan? The Kyrgyzstan State National Security Committee initiated a large-scale operation today targeting soldiers and bureaucrats who were allegedly involved in a coup attempt in the country.

WHO IS ROSA SALIKOVA NURMATOVA?

According to initial reports, 110 soldiers and bureaucrats have been detained.

The Kyrgyzstan State National Security Committee conducted simultaneous operations today against individuals identified as having attempted a coup in the country.

During the operations carried out in various regions of the country, individuals suspected of participating in the coup were apprehended. According to preliminary information, 110 soldiers and bureaucrats have been detained.

According to the information obtained, a group in the country was preparing to overthrow the Caparov government. Detailed information about the individuals detained by the Kyrgyzstan security forces has not been provided yet.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Kyrgyzstan has frequently witnessed coup attempts and popular movements. In 2021, Kyrgyzstan MP Baktıbek Cetigenov was arrested on suspicion of planning a coup.

Furthermore, it was reported at the time that Cetigenov and Askat Temraliyev, the President of El Intimak Association, had made a secret agreement in the capital Bishkek for the protests.

It was revealed that Cetigenov had planned to seize power with the said protests and was subsequently arrested and detained.

WHO IS LEADER OF THE COUP PLOT?

According to allegations, the leader of the coup plotters is Rosa Sarlikovna Nurmatova, the leader of the Eldik Keneşi party.

Nurmatova had been the leader of the Eldik Keneşi party since 2010.

According to the media, the group has been working secretly for a year for the uprising and has more than 100 members.

Among the allegations is the claim that they are expecting a large amount of money from foreign sources soon.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN WARNED ABOUT FETÖ

Meanwhile, following the allegations of a coup attempt, attention once again turned to President Erdogan's warnings about FETÖ to this country.