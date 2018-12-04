Bosnian court jails Serb ex-soldier for war crimes

A Bosnia and Herzegovina court Tuesday sentenced former Serbian soldier to 10 years in prison for crimes against Bosniak civilians during the Bosnian War.

Milan Todovic was found guilty of raping a Bosniak woman during war between 1992 and 1995 and the court slapped Todovic with $7.980 compensation penalty.

The court also stated that Todovic participated to the widespread and systematic attacks of the Republika Srpska Army (VRS) on Foca, an eastern municipality of Bosnia between Oct. 30, 1992 and March 5, 1993.

"During the attacks Todovic violated the international humanitarian law, common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions of Aug. 12, 1949 in particular, by forcing a Bosniak woman into sexual intercourse and sexual slavery," said the court.