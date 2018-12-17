UN Security Council to discuss Kosovo Army

Kosovo itself will be represented by President Hashim Thaci, who before leaving for New York said that despite the discussions in the Security Council, the creation of the army is an irreversible process.

Following the vote by the Kosovo Parliament for the transformation of the Armed Forces of Kosovo into a regular army, on 14 December, the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the UN sent a letter to the President of the Security Council. The content of the letter has not been disclosed to the public, but it is unofficially taught that it has to do with what Serbia calls "violations of the resolution" in its security-related parts.

The Security Council has decided the afternoon discussion in one of the parts of the program that the Council has set out to discuss different topics. The upcoming presidency holds the Ivory Coast this month. In addition to the five permanent members of China, Russia, the United States, France and England, the Security Council currently has ten temporary members, namely Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Poland, Bolivia, Peru, Kuwait and Sweden.

For the last time, the Security Council discussed Kosovo on November 14, when UNMIK chief Zahir Tanin reported on recent developments in the country, and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic requested the continuation of the UNMIK mission. Russia did the same, while the US and Council members who are EU countries demanded that reports be made less frequently at a time rate.