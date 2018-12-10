Acting PM's bloc wins parliamentary elections

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s bloc won snap parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to the country’s election commission.

My Step Alliance, which includes Civil Contract Party of Pashinyan, garnered 70.4 percent of the votes, the commission said on its website.

Two opposition parties -- Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia -- also passed the 5 percent threshold to enter the 101-seat parliament.

According to the results, Prosperous Armenia, led by tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan won 8.2 percent of the votes, while Bright Armenia gained 6.3 percent of the votes.

The turnout of the elections was low at 48.6 percent.