Azerbaijan pledges peaceful co-existence in Karabakh

Azerbaijan is resolute to re-integrate its citizens of Armenian origin living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region into the country's political, social, and economic sphere, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday.

Bayramov underlined that after the return of the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani and Armenian residents of these areas will have equal rights, irrespective of their ethnic background.

"Azerbaijan is resolute to re-integrate its citizens of Armenian origin residing in the territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan into its political, social, economic space, guaranteeing the same rights and freedoms with all the citizens of Azerbaijan regardless of their ethnic, religious affiliation on an equal and non-discriminatory basis. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan provides a solid legal framework in this regard," he said.

"Peaceful co-existence of Azerbaijani and Armenian residents of the conflict-affected territories based on respect to each other’s security, ethnic and religious identity within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must and shall be finally ensured," he added.

Bayramov also noted that with the agreement, all economic and transport links in the region will be opened and a Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center will be established to monitor the implementation of the agreements.

AA

Last Mod: 04 Aralık 2020, 12:02