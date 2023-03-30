Azerbaijan took another spot in Zangezur

Azerbaijan takes control of strategic points in East Zangezur

Azerbaijan said on Thursday that the eastern Zangezur economic zone has taken control of a "broad border zone" and several strategic heights and roads in the Lachin region.

"In connection with the commissioning of the New Lachin road, a large border area between the villages of Jagazur and Zabukh in the Lachin region, as well as several dominant elevations, main and secondary roads, were taken under control," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said. In a statement.

The development came as tensions escalated over Armenian military movements in the region, including the transport of personnel and weapons, which Azerbaijan has condemned as a "grave violation" of trilateral agreements between the two countries and Russia.

On March 5, Baku reported that two of its soldiers, who were trying to stop vehicles for inspection on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, were shot dead by Armenian forces.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven neighboring regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated many cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation after 44 days of intense fighting that resulted in a peace deal brokered by Russia.