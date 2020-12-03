Important statement from Biden for china sanctions

Biden said was not in a hurry to remove the tariffs on China imposed by Trump.

"I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," Biden said, adding he would first monitor the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the US and China in January, which requires Beijing to purchase around $200 billion in additional American goods in two years.

On Wednesday the US House of Representatives passed a bill to remove Chinese companies from US stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with financial regulations on transparency and auditing.

Since the bill passed the US Senate in May, it will next head to the White House, where Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Last Mod: 03 Aralık 2020, 17:05