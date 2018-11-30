Nearly 35.6 million foreigners visit Turkey in Jan-Oct

Nearly 35.6 million foreigners visited Turkey in the January-October period this year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Friday.

In the 10-month period, the number of foreign visitors climbed 22.4 percent compared to some 29 million in the same period last year.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya was the top destination with 12 million foreign visitors, accounting for 33.7 percent of all foreign visitors.

Istanbul, Turkey's world-famous touristic city, was the second among all cities with 11.3 million foreign visitors.

