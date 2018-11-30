Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 0.04 percent or 38.93 points to open at 95,164.50 points on Friday.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 1.12 percent to close the day at 95,125.57 points with a daily trading volume of 6.47 billion Turkish liras ($1.25 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 5.1580 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Thursday's closing rate of 5.1620.

The euro/lira rate was 5.8800, versus 5.8830 at the last close. One British pound traded for 6.6100 Turkish liras, as the GBP/TRY was 6.6050 by market close on Thursday.

The price of Brent oil was around $59.95 per barrel as of 9.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Friday.

Last Mod: 30 Kasım 2018, 10:50