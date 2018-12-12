Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at midweek open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday up at 92,136.13 points, with an increase of 0.37 percent or 335.28 points.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.46 percent to close the day at 91,800.86 points with a daily trading volume of 5 billion Turkish liras ($930 million).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.3610 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 5.3720.

The euro/lira rate was 6.0760, versus 6.1110 at the last close. One British pound traded for 6.7190 Turkish liras, as the GBP/TRY exchange rate was 6.7110 by market close on Tuesday.

The price of Brent oil was $60.95 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.

