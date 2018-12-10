Turkey's electricity consumption down 2.2 pct in Nov.

Turkey's electricity consumption decreased by 2.2 percent in November compared to the same month last year, according to Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry on Monday.

The country's power consumption was 23.33 billion kilowatt-hours in November.

Turkey produced 23.41 gigawatt-hours of electricity in November 2018 - a production decrease of 2.52 percent compared to the same month of 2017.

Turkey produced 29.20 percent of November's electricity from natural gas power plants while 15.28 percent came from hydro plants and 24.66 percent from imported coal.

Local coal plants contributed 17.83 percent to electricity generation, wind plants constituted 8.69 percent and the remaining 4.34 percent of electricity production was generated from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.

Turkey's electricity imports from neighboring countries increased by 42.46 percent and reached 245.83 million kilowatt-hours compared to 172.56 million kilowatt-hours in November last year.

Also, the country's electricity exports to neighboring countries decreased by 2.34 percent to 328.71 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. Electricity exports in November last year amounted to 336.60 million kilowatt-hours.

In addition, Turkey's total installed power capacity reached 88.34 thousand megawatts by the end of November, according to official figures.