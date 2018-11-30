Turkey's foreign trade deficit falls 93.8 pct in Oct.

Turkey's foreign trade deficit in October fell 93.8 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

The country's foreign trade deficit in October totaled $456 million, improving from $7.3 billion deficit a year ago, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Last month, Turkey's exports hit $15.72 billion -- up 13 percent on a yearly basis --, as imports dropped to $16.17 billion with an annual decline of 23.8 percent.

"In October 2018, exports coverage imports was 97.2 percent, while it was 65.6 percent in October 2017," TurkStat said.