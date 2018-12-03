Turkey's stocks start week on rise

Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 1 percent or 950.93 points to open at 96,366.96 points on Monday.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index increased 0.31 percent to close the week at 95,416.03 points with a daily trading volume of 7.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 5.1790 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Friday's closing rate of 5.1820.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.8800, versus 5.8890 at the last close. One British pound traded for 6.6340 Turkish liras, as the GBP/TRY exchange rate was 6.5890 by market close on Friday.

The price of Brent oil rose by over 6 percent to $62.12 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, versus $58.52 on Friday's closing.