Turkish stocks down at close

Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday down 0.46 percent to close at 94,974.45 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 441.58 points from last week's close, as it started the first trading day of the week at 96,366.96 points.

By market close, the USD/TRY exchange rate rose to 5.2810, up from Friday's close of 5.1820.

The EUR/TRY rate was 5.9850, while one euro traded for 5.8890 liras at the previous close.

The British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate was 6.7040, while it was 6.5890 at close on Friday.

At daily close, the price of one ounce of gold was $1,229.50 in Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, versus $1,223.70 at the previous close.

Hovering between $61.11 and $62.59 during the day, the price of Brent oil was $61.68 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) Monday.

On Monday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced that Turkey's annual inflation rate fell to 21.62 percent in November, down 3.62 percentage points from October.