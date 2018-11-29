Turkish stocks up 0.95 pct at open

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.95 percent or 892.25 points to open at 94,963.22 points on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index climbed 0.59 percent to close the day at 94,070.97 points with a daily trade volume of 5.78 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 5.2160 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 5.2610.

The euro/lira rate was 5.9500, versus 5.9360 at the last close. One British pound traded for 6.7100 Turkish liras, as the GBP/TRY was 6.7270 by market close on Wednesday.

The price of Brent oil was $59.05 per barrel as of 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT) Thursday.