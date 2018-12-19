Belgium's PM set to step down after migration row

Belgium's prime minister announced Tuesday that he is set to resign after a Flemish party quit the ruling coalition over an migration pact row.

Speaking at parliament, Charles Michel said: "I have decided to resign. I will immediately go to see the king.

King Philippe has the authority to hold, accept, or immediately refuse Michel's resignation.

Earlier this month, Michel was left leading a minority government after a party quit over Belgium signing onto a UN migration pact.

On Twitter, the Belgian Royal Palace later announced that Philippe has decided to put Michel's resignation on hold.