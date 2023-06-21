Breaking News... Big blast in Paris

Several people injured after blast rips through building in central Paris. 

A strong explosion ignited a blaze in central Paris on Wednesday that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighbourhood. Police said 24 people were injured, with four of them in a critical condition.

