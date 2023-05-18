BT lays off at least 55,000 jobs

British telecommunications company BT plans to lay off 40-55,000 employees by 2030.

Telecommunication company BT, headquartered in England, announced that it plans to lay off between 40 and 55,000 employees by 2030.

Based on the company's results for the 31 March 2022-31 March 2023 financial year, BT's revenues were £20.7 billion, down 1 percent from the previous year. BT's pre-tax profit also fell 12 percent to £1.7 billion.

In order to reduce its costs and increase its profits, BT announced that it plans to reduce the total number of employees from 130 thousand to 75 to 90 thousand in the 2028-2030 financial years. This means that the company will reduce its total headcount by over 40 percent for up to 7 years.

It is predicted that fewer employees will be needed with the increase in digitalization in the company.

In his assessment of the company's financial results, BT Group Executive Director Philip Jansen stated that they have stuck to their strategy over the last 4 years despite tackling challenges in the macroeconomics, adding, "By the end of the 2020s, we will need a much smaller workforce and our costs will be reduced by continuing to digitize the way we work and simplify our structure. will decrease significantly. The new BT Group will have a simpler organization." used the phrases.

Vodafone also announced this week that it will lay off 11 thousand people in 3 years as part of its simplification strategy.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 18 Mayıs 2023, 11:03