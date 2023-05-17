Erdogan, the new target of the magazine that insulted our Prophet



The French magazine Charlie Hebdo published a scandalous cartoon about President Erdogan. Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın reacted to the cartoon and said, "Since the Charlie Hebdo rag is so crazy, we are on the right track. Evil is sometimes like this. It guides the good. Don't worry, CH. Our nation will give you the best answer, with a louder voice, on 28 May. " said.

Charlie Hebdo, who had shaken the world with its cartoons containing hate speech against Islam and Turkey, has this time signed a scandalous caricature about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The cartoon in question was captioned "Only our destiny will save us from it".

RESPONSE FROM İBRAHİM KALIN

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said about the scandalous caricature, "Since the Charlie Hebdo rag has gone so crazy, we are on the right track. Evil is sometimes like this. It guides the good. Don't worry, CH. Our nation will give you the best answer and with a louder voice on 28 May." .

REACTION FROM FAHRETTIN ALTUN

Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun reacted to Charlie Hebdo's scandalous cartoon. In his post on social media, Altun said, "The ugly publication Charlie Hebdo, one of the important centers of provocation, insults and blasphemy in the world media, has once again proved to the world how disgusting it is with its latest moral and inhumane caricature directed at our President.

It seems that the great success of our President in the elections of May 14 made these deprived of honor also lose their sleep, spread their sick moods and vomit their grudges and hatreds. I call out to Charlie Hebdo and its derivatives: Whatever you do, you cannot intimidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. You cannot turn us away from our path. We strongly condemn this immorality and look at them with pitying eyes as they struggle in the despair they have fallen into.