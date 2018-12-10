EU Court rules Britain can revoke Brexit unilaterally

"The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU," the court said, in response to a suit from a group of Scottish politicians.
The European Court of Justice ruled Monday that Britain could halt withdrawal from the EU without seeking the approval of fellow member states, in a victory for anti-Brexit campaigners.
