EU sanctions nine people over 'illegal' Ukraine polls

EU states have agreed to sanction nine people over recent "illegal" elections in Russian-backed breakaway eastern Ukraine, officials told AFP Friday, as tensions between Moscow and Kiev run high over their recent sea clash.

The move comes as Kiev steps up calls for international action against Russia after it seized three Ukrainian navy ships and 24 sailors in the Sea of Azov, but Monday's gathering of EU foreign ministers will not adopt sanctions over the incident, as countries are wary of escalating a complicated situation further.

An EU official said a meeting on Wednesday had agreed "the legal acts for new listings under the restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

Diplomats confirmed nine people, all Ukrainian, would be sanctioned, meaning they will be banned from travelling to or through EU countries and any assets they hold in the bloc will be frozen.

The November polls returned pro-Moscow separatist leaders to power in the two breakaway Ukrainian regions, ballots that Kiev said were simply a way for the Kremlin to cement its grip on the disputed region.

The so-called republics were declared in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea and supported the outbreak of an anti-Kiev insurgency in other parts of eastern Ukraine.

The EU has a range of sanctions in place related to the annexation of Crimea and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives, but they are treading carefully over the Azov Sea clash.