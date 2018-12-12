France: Shooting near Christmas market leaves 4 dead

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in the French city of Strasbourg, according to local authorities.

The incident took place close to the historic Christmas market in Place Kleber square.

The prefect of France’s Bas-Rhin region announced that the attacker had been identified but had escaped on foot after being cornered by police, during which there had been an exchange of gunfire. A search for the assailant is now underway.

The incident was being evaluated as a terror attack, the prefect added.

The gunman was injured during the clash with security forces before escaping, according to French media reports.

"Shooting in the center of Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home and waiting for a clarification of the situation," Strasbourg's deputy mayor, Alain Fontanel, wrote on Twitter.