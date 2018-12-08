French police use pepper spray against Yellow Vests

French police used pepper spray against Yellow Vest protesters along the Champs-Elysees in the capital Paris on Saturday.



The Yellow Vests, protesting rising oil prices and deteriorating economic conditions, started to come to the iconic avenue on early Saturday.



The police allowed the protesters onto the street after doing body searches.



During Saturday's protests, the tension between demonstrators and the police flared up from time to time.



Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at least 481 people have been arrested so far during Yellow Vest protests on Saturday.