Germany detained Turkish journalists

Germany's Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry due to the German police detaining Turkish press members.

Members of FETO in Germany filed a criminal complaint against Sabah and A Haber employees, who reported on them.

German police detained two journalists from Sabah and A Haber.

German police searched the homes of İsmail Erel and Cemil Albay and the European office of Sabah newspaper and confiscated computers and phones.

It was stated that there is not enough information about the purpose of the raid yet.

It was learned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and professional organizations stepped in for the release of the two journalists.

Diplomatic sources reported that the detention of the two journalists was unacceptable in terms of freedom of the press and this was communicated to the German authorities.

Sources noted that the issue was the subject of protests both in Ankara and Berlin, the treatment of journalists was unacceptable, and high-level talks are continuing with the German authorities for the release of the journalists.