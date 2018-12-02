Macron vows punishment for violent Paris protests

Perpetrators of the violence in ongoing protests in Paris will be punished, said French president Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Emmanuel Macron said that those who are responsible for the attack on police officers and vandalization of a monument in the capital will be "held responsible for their acts".

"What happened in Paris today has nothing to do with the pacific expression of legitimate anger," he added.

Thousands of "yellow vest" protesters have gathered in Paris for the last two weeks to protest Macron's controversial fuel tax.

During Saturday's protests, the yellow vests entered the famous Champs-Elysées Street throwing stones and bottles at the police and setting public property ablaze.

The president said he would not accept violence and was ready to negotiate legitimate demands from the protesters.