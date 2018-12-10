May postpones Brexit deal vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed Tuesday's vote on Brexit deal after holding an emergency conference call with her Cabinet on Tuesday, the country’s media reported.

May will give a statement to the House of Commons on the European Union at 3.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT), The Guardian said in a report, citing the Speaker’s Office.

The European Court of Justice on Monday ruled that the U.K. is "free to unilaterally revoke the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU."

In 2017, May notified the European Council of the U.K.’s intention to withdraw from the 28-member bloc under Article 50 TEU (Treaty on European Union).