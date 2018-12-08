Palestine, France sign agreements in various fields

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and his French counterpart have signed agreements in various fields, Palestine’s Foreign Ministry said early Saturday.

The agreements were signed during Maliki’s visit to the French capital, where he met with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, it said in a statement.

They cover education, finance, local governance, civil defense, the environment, water, private sector development and agriculture, the ministry said.

Le Drian also said that France supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict with Jerusalem as the capital of both states and is committed to supporting the institutions of an independent Palestinian state, according to the statement.