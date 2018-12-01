UK premier to raise Khashoggi killing with bin Salman

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the Saudi crown prince during a meeting slated for Friday evening at the G20 summit.

Speaking during her flight to Buenos Aires, May said she "intends" to speak with Mohammed bin Salman.

“The message that I give will be very clear ... on this issue of Jamal Khashoggi but also on the issue of Yemen,” the prime minister told reporters.

“We want to see a full and transparent investigation in relation to what happened and obviously those responsible being held to account,” May said, reiterating the U.K.’s stance on the brutal killing.

May's spokesperson confirmed the meeting with bin Salman, who has been accused of allegedly ordering the killing of Khashoggi, will be conveyed Friday evening.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist working for The Washington Post, was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After weeks of saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration later admitted he was killed there, blaming his death on a group of rogue Saudi operatives.

“On the issue of Yemen, we continue to be deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation,” May said.

“The long-term solution for the Yemen is a political situation and we will be encouraging all parties actually to look for that and work for that,” she added.

The crown prince is in Argentina for the G20 Summit with Turkish, American and Canadian officials also in attendance.

He was met with protests in Buenos Aires and the summit is expected to create tensions between the prince and western leaders.