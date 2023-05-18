Where is Rito village Tears of the Kingdom?

To get to Rito Village, players must first cross the Hebra Mountains. This can be a challenging task, as the mountains are covered in snow and ice. Once players reach the other side of the mountains, they will find Rito Village nestled in a valley.

Rito Village is a small village, but it is home to a number of important characters. The village elder, Teba, is a Rito who helps Link on his quest. Link can also find a number of shops and services in Rito Village, including a general store, an inn, and a clothing store.

Rito Village is an important location in Tears of the Kingdom. It is a place where Link can find help and resources on his quest. It is also a place where Link can learn more about the Rito and their culture.

Here are the coordinates for Rito Village:

X: -3596

Y: 1802

Z: 0212

You can also get to Rito Village by following these steps:

Start at the Lookout Landing.

Head northwest on the road.

Follow the road until you reach the broken bridge.

Cross the broken bridge by dropping a Hylian Pine Cone in the fire.

Continue following the road until you reach Rito Village.

How can i go there?

Here are some additional tips:

Make sure you have some cold-resistant armor equipped before you head to Rito Village. The Hebra Mountains are very cold, and you will take damage if you are not properly prepared.

If you don't have any cold-resistant armor, you can cook a meal that will give you cold resistance. There are a few recipes that will give you cold resistance, so you can experiment until you find one that you like.

If you are having trouble crossing the broken bridge, you can try using Revali's Gale to get across. Revali's Gale is an ability that allows you to create a gust of wind that will propel you into the air. This can be helpful if you are having trouble crossing the bridge.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 18 Mayıs 2023, 10:51