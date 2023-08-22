Who is Salwan Momika?

The identity and motives of Salwan Momika have captured widespread interest, particularly due to his Quran burning incident. Many are inquisitive about who Salwan Momika is, his background, and the reasons behind his act of burning the Quran.

Salwan Momika's Profile

At the age of 37, Salwan Momika gained attention when he engaged in an act of burning the Quran last year. He was initially denied permission by the police but managed to carry out the action after a three-month legal battle, during which he obtained a decision from an administrative court.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Salwan Momika revealed that he had immigrated from Iraq to Sweden five years ago and had obtained Swedish citizenship. He identified himself as an atheist and explained that his protest was a culmination of his legal struggle over the course of three months: "Due to the danger it poses in terms of democracy, ethics, human values, human rights, and women's rights, this book should be banned worldwide. It's ineffective in this age and time."

Salwan Momika's Background

Before his Quran burning incident in Sweden, Salwan Momika had a prominent presence within the Aramean-Syriac community in Iraq. As a political activist, he played a role in representing the interests of the Aramean-Syriac community within Iraq. His efforts aimed at ensuring fair representation for Aramean-Syriacs in Iraq's political system and leading protests against corruption and anti-Aramean political parties.

Salwan Momika's Impact

Salwan Momika emerged as a representative and spokesperson for the Aramean-Syriac community in Iraq, particularly from the city of Mosul. He advocated for just representation of Aramean-Syriacs within Iraq's political landscape and led numerous demonstrations against corruption and anti-Aramean political factions. In images available on social media, Salwan Momika can be seen in a press conference, standing in front of the Aramean-Syriac flag adorned with an emblem of arms.

Salwan Momika and the Aramean-Syriac Movement

The backdrop of Iraq's internal conflict led to the establishment of an armed group named "Aramean Falcons" by the Aramean-Syriac community during the Iraq war. Salwan Momika's online presence suggests his active involvement within the Aramean-Syriac political movement in Iraq, reflecting his commitment to their cause.

In conclusion, Salwan Momika's identity as an advocate for the Aramean-Syriac community's representation and his recent act of Quran burning in Sweden has sparked intrigue and discussion about his motives and the broader context of his actions.