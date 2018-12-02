'Yellow vest' protests spread to Netherlands

The "yellow vest" protests spread to the Netherlands on Saturday as people staged anti-government protests in various cities.

Responding to calls on social media, the protesters took to the streets in the cities of The Hague, Nijmegen, Maastricht, Alkmaar, Leeuwarden and Groningen.

Some 200 protesters demonstrated in front of the parliament building in The Hague.

Following police action some protesters left the venue while others demanded that they be let to walk around the parliament building.

Some of them removed their yellow vests upon calls from the police.

Police detained four protesters.

The 'yellow vest' protests first started in France two weeks ago against a rise in fuel prices.

On Friday, they also spread to Belgium.