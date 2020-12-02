Turkey deals heavy blow to YPG/PKK in November

In November, 140 terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's operations against the terrorist organization YPG/PKK, which does not hesitate to target even infants and children to disrupt peace in the country.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Many weapons, explosives, ammunition, and life supplies were seized in operations by security forces organized to neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters.

As of Nov 29, the total number of terrorists surrendered through persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces since Jan. 1 has risen to 216.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.