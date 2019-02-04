Turkey's presidency submits motion for Gulf of Aden

Turkey's presidency on Monday submitted a motion extending the Turkish force deployment in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia, and the Arabian Sea.

The parliament will debate the motion on Tuesday that extends authorization of the deployment through Feb. 10, 2020.

Since it was first approved by parliament in 2008, the motion for the deployment has been extended 11 times.

The Gulf of Aden -- near Yemen and close to the world's fourth-biggest chokepoint for oil transit, the Bab el-Mandab strait -- is a strategic energy route for Middle Eastern crude oil.