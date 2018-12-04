Real action on climate change expected from African group

The conference, which is being held in the heart of coal country, brought together green activists, scientists, government officials, and heads of state.

Fatou Ndege Gaye, Gambia's former minister of environment, vowed to push for change with actions to combat climate change in Africa, which is suffering the most while having the least emissions.

“We, as Africans, are doing well and the delegates that have been sent here will do their job to ensure that we negotiate and get financial support from the green fund. What we need are resources and that costs money. We want what was decided in Paris,” Gaye told Anadolu Agency.

Gaye was referring to a commitment that had been made in the climate conference in Paris by developed and rich countries to ramp up climate financing by $100 billion by 2020 to assist developing countries in fighting the climate change.

Ramero Anthony, a green activist from Mozambique, said: “It is funny that we are holding the summit in Poland, whose involvement in carbon economy is so high due to its dependency on coal. I am here to see whether they are willing to turn to renewable energy, leading by example.”