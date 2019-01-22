Turkey top choice for hair transplants in Europe

Turkey is the top country in Europe for hair transplants, said president of the Turkish Society of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons.

Turkey ranks third in hair transplant procedures worldwide, said professor Suhan Ayhan speaking to Anadolu Agency.

“There are people mainly coming from the Gulf, Middle East and Eastern European countries for hair transplant,” Ayhan said.

Turkey has implemented a major promotion and marketing strategy on hair transplants, he added.

"Turkey became a hair transplant hub in the world. There are a lot of local and foreigners who seek hair transplant,” he said.

"The results are good and perhaps one of the most important reasons for this demand is the perception that this is a cheap process," he added.

He said Turkey could become the number three country in health tourism worldwide if it uses its pool of trained doctors and staff.

A 2017 report by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery estimated 1.8 million patients got hair treatments worldwide in 2016.

“The total market size for hair restoration surgery has increased 64 percent since 2014, or from $2.5 billion in 2014 to $4.1 billion in 2016,” the report added.

