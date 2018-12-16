Iraqi president drops British citizenship

Iraqi President Barham Salih has renounced his British citizenship in adherence to the country's Constitution, according to the Iraqi presidency on Sunday.

The Iraqi Constitution bans dual nationality for officials.

“All legal measures to give up the British citizenship have been completed,” presidential spokesman Luqman al-Feili said in a statement.

Salih was elected president of Iraq on October 2.

He was given the British citizenship in the 1980s, when he was working for the then opposition Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party during the regime of former president Saddam Hussein.